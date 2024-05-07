Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift’s Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Focus Of Upcoming Docuseries

Taylor Swift’s long personal battle with music producer Scooter Braun over the master recordings of her early albums will be featured in a new two-part documentary airing on Discovery+ in June. The docuseries, titled Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, will be part of the new season of Discovery’s popular series, Vs. The show will focus on the prolonged legal fight over Swift’s back catalog, with insight provided by legal experts, journalists, and acquaintances of both parties involved. The bitter dispute culminated in Braun purchasing the rights to Swift’s first six records, with the pop superstar responding by re-recording those albums with her hugely successful Taylor’s Version series, reclaiming her music and her creative independence in the process. (Hollywood Reporter)

