Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” Duet With Post Malone Remains At Number One

“Fortnight,” the lead single and first track from Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, remains at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second straight week. Swift’s emotional duet with Post Malone fittingly has stayed at the top of the singles chart for an actual fortnight. Swift now has spent the ninth most total weeks at Number One of any artist in music history. The rest of the Top 5 on this week’s Billboard 100 features Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” which debuts at No. 2, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” at No. 4, and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” at No. 5. (Billboard)