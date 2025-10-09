Taylor Swift’s Full Interview On ‘The Tonight Show’ Will Air As Special Episode On NBC

NBC has announced that they will air a special episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (October 10) that will feature an extended interview with Taylor Swift, including previously unaired segments from her Monday appearance promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Those previously unaired portions of Swift’s interview were later posted online, including the pop superstar discussing why she isn’t performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Swift says she’s had conversations with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation team, who produce the halftime show, and she reveals they have asked, “How does she feel about it in general?” Swift goes on to add, “I am in love with a guy [Travis Kelce] who does that sport on that actual field. Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’” (Variety)