Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Claims Third Straight Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl notches a third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, following 194,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States over the past seven days, down 43% from the previous week. The Life of a Showgirl becomes only the second album in 2025 to spend its first three weeks at No. 1, following Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, which spent its first eight weeks atop the chart beginning in May. Another notable move in this week’s Top 10 is the strong debut of Tame Impala’s first new album in over five years, Deadbeat, which launches at No. 4, giving the Kevin Parker-led project its third Top Five charting record, following 2020’s The Show Rush (No. 3) and 2015’s Currents (No. 4).

The rest of this week’s Billboard 200 Top 10 is rounded out by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack holding firm at No. 2, followed by Wallen’s I’m the Problem remaining at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend sticking at No. 5, Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? dropping two places to No. 6, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving falling one spot to No. 7, SZA’s SOS staying at No. 8, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time rising one slot to No. 9, and Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid sliding down one place to No. 10. (Billboard)