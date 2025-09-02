Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Has Already Broken A Spotify Record Weeks Ahead Of Its Release

Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3, has already broken Spotify records by becoming the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the platform’s history. It surpasses the record previously held by Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. The pop superstar announced her forthcoming project back in August during a record-setting appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The album features 12 new tracks produced by longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, and was supported by an exclusive Spotify playlist titled, And, baby, that’s show business for you, which highlights her previous work with the production duo. This milestone adds to Swift’s continued streaming dominance, following her being recognized as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2024, with over 26.6 billion global streams. Those figures were propelled by the massive success of Tortured Poets, which topped the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks and earned her a seventh Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. (Billboard)