Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Notches Second Straight Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl spends its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 338,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending October 16, a 92% drop from its record-breaking 4 million debut. Despite the significant decline in sales from its historic opening week, this still marks the fifth-largest week for any album in 2025, and the biggest second-week haul since Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department earned 439,000 units in its sophomore week in April 2024. Showgirl becomes the third album in 2025 to spend its first two weeks at No. 1, joining Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem and Playboi Carti’s MUSIC.

There are no debuts in this week’s sluggish Billboard 200 Top 10, as the only significant move comes from Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, which rises one spot to reach a new peak of No. 6 in its third week on the chart, marking only the third album this year to debut in the Top 10 and climb to a new high after its opening week. The Top Five is rounded out by all non-moving former No. 1s, as the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is No. 2, Wallen’s I’m the Problem is No. 3, Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? is No. 4, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is No. 5. The rest of the Top 10 features Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS falling one spot to No. 7, SZA’s SOS rising one slot to No. 8, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid slides down one place to No. 9, and Wallen’s One Thing at a Time remains at No. 10. (Billboard)