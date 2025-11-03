Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Spends Fourth Consecutive Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has spent its first month atop the Billboard 200 chart, marking its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the strength of 146,000 equivalent album units sold in the week ending October 30. It is the second 2025 album to achieve a month-long reign at No. 1, following the opening eight-week rule of Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, while Swift’s previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, held the top spot for its first 12 weeks in 2024. With this latest chart success, Swift extends her record as the soloist with the most weeks at No. 1 (90) and most No. 1 albums (15), second only to The Beatles among all artists, who lead in both lists with 132 total weeks at No. 1 and 19 No. 1 albums.

Other significant moves in this week’s Billboard 200 Top 10 include new albums from Daniel Caesar, Brandi Carlile, and Demi Lovato all making strong chart debuts, as Caesar notches his first ever Top 10 release with Son of Spergy launching at No. 4, while Carlile claims her fifth career Top 10 as Returning to Myself opens at No. 7, and Lovato scores her 10th Top 10 with It’s Not That Deep debuting at No. 9. The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving rising one spot to No. 6, alongside a series of former chart-toppers, as the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack holds at No. 2, Wallen’s I’m the Problem remains at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is stationary at No. 5, Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? drops two spots to No. 8, and SZA’s SOS falls two slots to No. 10. (Billboard)