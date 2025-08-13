Teaser For Kanye West Documentary, ‘In Whose Name?,’ Features Appearance By Kim Kardashian

A minute-long teaser for the highly anticipated Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, directed by Nico Ballesteros, was released on Wednesday (August 13). The brief clip offers a raw glimpse into Ye‘s life and mental health as he states, “I’m off my meds for five months now,” and discusses his bipolar disorder diagnosis as a source of artistic strength. The project, which began filming in 2018, includes prominent appearances by the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and aims to provide an unfiltered, intimate portrait of West. The film will explore his rise to fame, personal struggles, and controversies, and will likely include coverage of his recent controversial statements and the subsequent personal and professional fallout. The documentary is produced by Simran A. Singh, and is set for theatrical release on September 19 by AMSI Entertainment, and promises to take an honest and nuanced look at the complexities behind Ye’s public persona and the cultural forces surrounding him. (Complex)