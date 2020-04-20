Teddy Riley And Babyface’s IG Live Battle Ends Abruptly Due To Technical Issues

Teddy Riley and Babyface attempted to have their Instagram Live Verzuz battle on Saturday night (April 18th) but it was an epic fail. Instead of just playing the songs out of speakers, like Babyface did, Teddy decided to set it up like a performance with a stage and full on production crew to accompany him.

With 400,000 viewers watching, Teddy struggled through technical difficulties. Even Toni Braxton was live-tweeting her disappointment throughout the entire debacle. By 10 pm, an entire hour after the battle was due to start, someone from Teddy's crew announced that they would start back up in 30 minutes after they fix the technical difficulties.

Teddy and Babyface later apologized and said that the battle would be postponed.

The battle will be going down tonight (April 20th) at 8pm EST.

Babyface apologizes for technical difficulties : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/BabyfaceSaysBattleIsPostponed.mp3

Swizz Beatz reacts to Teddy Riley and Babyface IG Live epic fail : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/SwizzReactsToTeddyRileyBabyfaceFail.mp3

Tamar Braxton reacts to Teddy Riley/Babyface IG Live fail : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/TamarReactsToTeddyRileyFail.mp3

Teddy Riley apologizes for technical difficulties : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/TeddyRileyApologizes.mp3