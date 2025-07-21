Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Becomes First Song Ever To Spend 100 Weeks On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Teddy Swims‘ record-breaking hit, “Lose Control,” has just made history as the first song ever to spend 100 total weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Lose Control” made its chart debut at No. 99 in August 2023, with the soulful single eventually reaching No. 1 in March 2024, topping the chart for its first and only week during this monumental run. “Lose Control,” which currently sits at No. 9 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, already holds the record for the most weeks spent in the Top 10 with 70 total weeks. The track has also ruled over a variety of other Billboard charts, including reaching No. 1 on the all-genre Radio Songs and Digital Song Sales tallies, Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, and Pop Airplay. It also reached No. 2 on Adult Alternative Airplay, and cracked the Top 5 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. (Billboard)