Terry Crews Responds To Backlash Over His Comments On Gabrielle Union’s AGT Exit

Terry Crews took to social media to respond to the backlash he received over comments he made about Gabrielle Union and her controversial exit from America's Got Talent. During an interview on the 3rd Hour of Today, Crews said that he hadn't experienced any of Union's reported allegations of racial insensitivity and a toxic culture at the show. He said that 'AGT' is actually “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

Gabrielle responded by tweeting, “Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

After receiving backlash, Crews tweeted, “There is only one woman on earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”