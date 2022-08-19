Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality

Tevin Campbell has opened up about identifying as gay. During an interview on the People Everyday podcast, he said, “I didn’t hide anything about me. I didn’t try to act a certain way or anything.”

He continued, “You just couldn’t be gay back then. When I came out to my family and friends at about 19 or 20, that was it for me. And then I went on the road of discovering myself. I didn’t know who I was.”

Tevin said that he spent six years performing in the Broadway musical Hairspray and he credits that time for a lot of his growth. He said, “That was a great time in my life.”

He also discussed openly queer black artists like Frank Ocean and Lil Nas X. “It wasn’t like that in the ’90s. But I’m glad I get to see it. I’m glad that’s changing. There are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys, that need to see representation.”

He added, “They’re not being taught to love themselves because of who they are.”