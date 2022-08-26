Home » R&B News » Teyana Taylor Admits To Initiating Threesomes With Husband Iman Shumpert

During a new episode of Luv2SeeIt, Teyana Taylor opened up about having threesomes with her husband Iman Shumpert. She said, “People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff. I’m not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, ‘She’s willing to do that to keep a man,’ but that was all me!”

Teyana shared a clip of the episode and added in the caption, “Soooooooo we are back at it again! @bumble and I wanted to continue to create a safe space to talk about the full spectrum of the black dating experience and we did just that with my boys @jidenna and @joeybadass and the lovely @whippawiley in this episode. Tune in to hear the most interesting and enlightening convo on non-monogamous relationship styles, the beauty of agreements and monthly naked relationship check ins.”

