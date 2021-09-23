Teyana Taylor Announces The Last Rose Petal Tour

PRPhotos.com

Teyana Taylor has announced her last tour The Last Rose Petal tour. The trek will begin in November and will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Houston and New York City. Taylor said in a statement, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

She added, “Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage…One last time…Just for you. And as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

Taylor announced her retirement last year, citing repeated frustrations with her label G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.