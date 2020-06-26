Home » R&B News » Teyana Taylor Remembers The Exact Night She Got Pregnant

Teyana Taylor Remembers The Exact Night She Got Pregnant

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Teyana Taylor knows the exact night she got pregnant with her second child — New Year's Eve. During a recent Instagram Live session, she told a fan who asked,. “I ain’t gon front, New Years, I had on this black Rick Owens dress, and I had on this blonde bob and I just knew that night. It was going down. I felt it."

She continued, “Like you know, of course, we all like to do it but it be those nights where you know for a fact like you know for a fact, you got pregnant. On New Year’s Eve we partied all night, we didn’t get into the house until 4 am so you know that middle of the night, real drunk, real h-rny. That kind of sex when you turn into ole girl.”

Teyana and Iman are expecting a baby girl in September.

Related Articles

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Gossip
Prince’s ‘Sign o’ The Times’ Set For Eight-Disc Box Set
Industry News: Alicia Keys, Lucifer, Over the Moon and More!
Loni Love Addresses Tamar Braxton’s The Real Exit In Her New Book
Angelina Jolie Says She Left Brad Pitt for the ‘Well Being’ of Their Six Kids
Jennifer Lawrence Caves and Joins Twitter for the Best Reason