Teyana Taylor Remembers The Exact Night She Got Pregnant

Teyana Taylor knows the exact night she got pregnant with her second child — New Year's Eve. During a recent Instagram Live session, she told a fan who asked,. “I ain’t gon front, New Years, I had on this black Rick Owens dress, and I had on this blonde bob and I just knew that night. It was going down. I felt it."

She continued, “Like you know, of course, we all like to do it but it be those nights where you know for a fact like you know for a fact, you got pregnant. On New Year’s Eve we partied all night, we didn’t get into the house until 4 am so you know that middle of the night, real drunk, real h-rny. That kind of sex when you turn into ole girl.”

Teyana and Iman are expecting a baby girl in September.