Teyana Taylor To Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery After Noncancerous Growth Discovered

Teyana Taylor has revealed that she will undergo emergency surgery after the discovery of a noncancerous growth on her vocal cords. In an Instagram message yesterday, Taylor acknowledged that she has been “quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now” and that after consulting with her doctors, they determined she needs “vocal surgery immediately.” The growth found on one of her vocal cords has been “messing with [her] voice and causing real discomfort,” but Taylor was relieved to learn that it is treatable. Despite the need for this surgery, Taylor emphasized that her upcoming album, “Escape Room,” is still scheduled for release on August 22nd. She expressed how much she has “poured” into this project, describing it as “the most personal body of work [she’s] ever created.” Taylor acknowledged the timing as an “unexpected ‘escape room"” she must navigate with “patience, rest, and faith.” (Billboard)