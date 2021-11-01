Teyana Taylor’s Halloween Party Interrupted By Robbery

PRPhotos.com

Teyana Taylor's Halloween party in Los Angeles was interrupted by a robbery this past weekend.

According to TMZ, Teyana held the event on Saturday night (October 30th) at Sunset Room Hollywood where three men approached three women standing near the curb outside of the club and tried to rob them. The men pistol whipped one woman as they attempted to rob the others.

A security guard intervened and tried to stop the robbery.

The guard then exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects, but both men missed. It doesn't appear that anyone was harmed, but several parked cars were damaged.

The three men fled the scene in a car and it's unclear if they stole anything from the women.

The woman who was pistol whipped refused medical attention.