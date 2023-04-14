The Daughter Of Kristoff St. John Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Paris St. John, the 30-year-old daughter of the late actor Kristoff St. John is accused of engaging in indecent exposure. According to The Jasmine Brand, was detained on Monday (April 10th) in Boise, Idaho after cops were alerted to reports of a nake woman meditating and praying in a WinCo supermarket. According to a police affidavit, a store worker persuaded St. John to put her clothing back on before authorities arrived at the supermarket.

She was arrested and placed in the Ada County Jail on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that St. John allegedly escaped the county jail’s sally port while being booked when the door opened to let an officer in.

Police said that despite their repeated requests for Paris to stop, she refused, forcing them to chase after her, seize her, and tackle her to the ground.