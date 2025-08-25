The Go-Go’s Perform With Guest Vocalists Jack Black, Lisa Loeb, And More During 2025 Rock N’ Roll Carnival

At the 13th annual Rock N’ Roll Carnival benefit in an undisclosed Los Angeles backyard on Saturday night (August 23), the Go-Go’s performed a lively greatest-hits set with a series of guest vocalists filling in for Belinda Carlisle, who was on tour promoting her new covers album. Original members Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, and Gina Schock were joined by celebrity guests including Thomas Lennon (in character as Lieutenant Dangle from Reno 911) singing “Vacation,” Lisa Loeb leading “Our Lips Are Sealed,” Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley joining in on “This Town,” and Jack Black energizing the crowd with “We Got The Beat” and closing with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” in honor of the late Ozzy Osbourne. Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna also joined for several songs, while Fred Armisen played guitar with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and also opened the show. The event, attended by notable figures like RZA, Ad-Rock, Robyn Hitchcock, and Lynval Golding, served as a benefit for Musack, which provides music teachers and school programs with equipment and instruments for kids. (Stereogum)