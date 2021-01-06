The Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed

PRPhotos.com

The Grammy Awards have officially been postponed until Sunday, March 14th.

The Recording Academy released a joint statement along with CBS on Tuesday (January 5th) announcing that “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear,” the show would no longer take place on January 31st due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said, “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

According to Rolling Stone, Trevor Noah will remain the host of the event