The Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire Faced Off In A Legendary VERZUZ Battle

Last night (April 4th), The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire faced off in a legendary soulful VERZUZ battle. Hosted by Steve Harvey, with D-Nice djing the event, the soul legends put their biggest hits up against each other, including The Isley Brothers' “Love The One You're With” and “Earth, Wind & Fire's “That's The Way Of The World,” The Isley Brothers’ “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You)” vs. Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove,” The Isley Brothers’ “Hello It’s Me” vs. Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Keep Your Head to the Sky,” The Isley Brothers’ “(At Your Best) You Are Love” vs. Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Reasons” and many many more.

During the night, fans complained that Steve Harvey was talking too much instead of letting the music icons talk. Social media was also buzzing about how good Ron Isley still looks after all of these years.

By the end of the night, Billboard declared The Isley Brothers the winners of the battle.

Earth, Wind & Fire perform “Let’s Groove” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/EWFPerformLetsGroove.mp3

Earth, Wind & Fire perform “Reasons” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/EWFPerformReasons.mp3

Steve Harvey performs with The Isley Brothers : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/SteveHarveySingsWithIsleyBros.mp3