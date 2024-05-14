The Killers Mark 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hot Fuss’ With Vegas Residency

Getty Images

The Killers are set to take over their hometown of Las Vegas later this summer with a series of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut album, Hot Fuss. The Vegas quartet have planned a ten-show residency at the 4,200-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where they will play Hot Fuss in full from start to finish. The shows will highlight all the potent, catchy tunes that are featured on their highly successful debut record that initially rocketed the band to superstardom.

The Killers residency will take place throughout August, before wrapping up with a show on September 1. In addition to their Las Vegas residency, the Killers are also playing prominent music festivals throughout the United States this summer, including Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, Boston Calling, and Outside Lands. (Billboard)