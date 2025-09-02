The Killers Replace Doja Cat As Headliner For Austin City Limits Festival In October

The Killers have just been announced as the replacement for Doja Cat as the Sunday night headliners for the Austin City Limits Festival on October 5 and 12. The move comes after Doja withdrew due to promotional commitments for her upcoming album, Vie, which is set for release on September 26. “Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year,” Doja wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “When I made the commitment I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released. I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame.” ACL organizers quickly announced that The Killers would step in for Doja, marking the Las Vegas band’s return to the festival for the first time since 2017. The 2025 ACL lineup also features headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Luke Combs, and the Strokes. (Rolling Stone)