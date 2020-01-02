The Navy Responds To Rihanna Not Dropping R9 Before 2020

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna fans are furious that she did not drop her new album R9 before 2020. The singer promised fans that she would release her new album in 2019 and fans were sure that she would surprise them with new music on New Year's Eve, but it didn't happen. As a result, #RihannaIsALiar started trending.

One Twitter user posted a video of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd saying “It was all a lie!” along with the caption, “2019 is over 💔#Rihanna.”

Another wrote, “Me frantically checking iTunes for new #Rihanna music thinking she would actually come through,” along with a photo of a clown.

Meanwhile, @Razwan_Mahmood actually changed the titles of some of RiRi's songs to reflect his mood. He wrote, “This is Not what we came for. Kiss it Never. No More Fans in The World. What's Her Name. Inconsideration. Goodnight R9#Rihannaisoverparty#RihannaIsALiar.”