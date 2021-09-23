The Weeknd Accused Of Plagiarism

PRPhotos.com

In a newly filed lawsuit, The Weeknd has been accused of plagiarism by an electro-house duo.

Epikker’s Suniel Fox and Henry Strange claim that his 2018 song, “Call Out My Name,” was ripped off their song called “Vibeking,” released a year earlier.

The lawsuit also takes aim at the song’s co-writers Frank Dukes and Nicolas Jaar, their publishers, and the record label, Universal Music Group.

The duo adds that they sent the song to one of The Weeknd’s engineers, with the hope that he would play it for The Weeknd. And say that they sent several songs to the engineer.

They even have an email where he wrote back and said, that The Weeknd heard it and loved it.

Despite all the emails, the original writers did not receive a license or agreement and through their lawyers, plan to secure reasonable compensation and credit.

