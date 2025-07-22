The Weeknd And Shakira Revealed As Headliners For 2025 Global Citizen Festival

The Weeknd and Shakira have been announced as the headliners for the star-studded 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 27, joined by Tyla, Mariah the Scientist, and Ayra Starr. “I’m honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September,” Shakira said in a press release. “Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.” Hugh Jackman, the Global Citizen Ambassador, will return to host the annual free event for the eleventh year, with tickets made available to fans through a variety of volunteering efforts. This year’s festival will focus on increasing access to energy in Africa and protecting the Amazon rainforest, while bringing together world leaders, performers, and advocates to help inspire positive change throughout the world. (Rolling Stone)