The Weeknd Announces 2023 Leg Of Stadium Tour

The Weeked announced dates for the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The global stadium shows will kick off in Manchester, UK on June 10. He’s has nearly 30 stops scheduled through mid-October.

On the final night of the North American leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer presented a check for $5 million to the United Nations World Food Program. It will provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

Tickets for the European dates go on sale on Friday (12-2).

TL;DR:

The second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The global stadium shows will kick off in Manchester, UK on June 10. Tickets go on sale on Friday.