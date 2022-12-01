Home » R&B News » The Weeknd Announces 2023 Leg Of Stadium Tour

The Weeknd Announces 2023 Leg Of Stadium Tour

Posted on

The Weeked announced dates for the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The global stadium shows will kick off in Manchester, UK on June 10. He’s has nearly 30 stops scheduled through mid-October.

On the final night of the North American leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer presented a check for $5 million to the United Nations World Food Program. It will provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

Tickets for the European dates go on sale on Friday (12-2).

TL;DR:

The second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The global stadium shows will kick off in Manchester, UK on June 10. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Related Articles

Rita Ora Denies Being ‘Becky With The Good Hair’
LaTocha Scott’s Husband Cleared Of Infidelity Rumors
Jennifer Lopez Shares The Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved On Her Engagement Ring
Hailey Bieber Says She Has A Cyst The ‘Size Of An Apple’ On Her Ovary
Jennifer Lopez ‘Felt Like [She] Was Gonna Die’ After Her Breakup With Ben Affleck In The Early Aughts
Jay Leno Returns To The Stage Two Weeks After Suffering Severe Burns