The Weeknd Announces New Album dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced his new album dawn FM. His fifth studio album will arrive this Friday (January 7th). The singer announced the news in a trailer that promises a “new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.”

Back in August, The Weeknd kicked off the dawn era with the album’s lead single, “Take My Breath.” He told GQ about the album, “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make who described his new music as “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fu**ing-life party records.”

