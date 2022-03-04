The Weeknd Announces Tour With Doja Cat

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has announced that Doja Cat will be touring with him.

The North American leg kicks off July 8, in his home area of Toronto, Canada. A few of the other stops include Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. In all, they’ll do 18 concerts in the U.S. and Canada.

Fans who previously had tickets for his canceled arena tour will have access to a special pre-sale starting today (March 4). Otherwise, tickets officially go on sale on March 10.

