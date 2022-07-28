Home » R&B News » The Weeknd Announces Upcoming Attraction At Universal Studios

The Weeknd Announces Upcoming Attraction At Universal Studios

Posted on

The Weeknd is set to have his own attraction at Universal Studios theme parks.

It’s part of a series of haunted houses featured as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.

The haunted house experience is described as a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters. The theme was inspired by The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour.

It opens September 2 at Universal in Orlando, Florida, and on September 8 at the Hollywood location.

