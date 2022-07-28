The Weeknd Announces Upcoming Attraction At Universal Studios

The Weeknd is set to have his own attraction at Universal Studios theme parks.

It’s part of a series of haunted houses featured as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.

The haunted house experience is described as a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters. The theme was inspired by The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour.

It opens September 2 at Universal in Orlando, Florida, and on September 8 at the Hollywood location.

