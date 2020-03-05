The Weeknd Breaks Down In ‘After Hours’ Short Film

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has shared a short film called After Hours, which precedes his upcoming album of the same name.

The video begins at the end of the musician’s recent performance of “Blinding Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and follows him through the corridors of the TV studio and out onto the streets of LA. After a series of unsettling scenes, The Weeknd is seemingly suffering from a head injury and finds himself in a delirious state. The video ends with a menacing scene of The Weeknd in an elevator with a young couple, who don’t appear to have survived the ride.

After Hours, due March 20th, is the follow-up to 2016’s Starboy. It has already spawned hits “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd will kick off his After Hours Tour on June 11. The 62-date global trek will travel to the U.S., Canada, U.K., Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, and France with support from Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver in the U.S. and 88GLAM and Claudio in Europe. Additional shows have been added in London, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Miami.

The Weeknd will return to SNL as musical guest on Saturday.

The After Hours North American tour dates:

Jun. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Jun. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Jun. 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place Jun. 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place Jun. 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Jun. 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center Jun. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Jun. 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena Jun. 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena Jun. 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena Jul. 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Jul. 04 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Jul. 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Jul. 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Jul. 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Jul. 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Jul. 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Jul. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Jul. 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena Jul. 19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena Jul. 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center Jul. 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Jul. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Jul. 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Jul. 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Jul. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena Jul. 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Aug. 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome Aug. 03 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Aug. 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center Aug. 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center Aug. 08 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center Aug. 09 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center Aug. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center Aug. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center Aug. 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center Aug. 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena Aug. 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center Aug. 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha Aug. 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Aug. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Aug. 31 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena Sep. 01 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena Sep. 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden