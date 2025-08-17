The Weeknd Breaks R&B Touring Records Held By Beyoncé And Bruno Mars

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has set the record as “the biggest R&B tour in history,” grossing over $600 million and selling nearly five million tickets, according to Billboard. The Weeknd kicked off his epic tour nearly three years ago in July 2022, and it has subsequently raked in $635.5 million, becoming only the “ninth tour to hit this benchmark, and the only one by an R&B artist or a Black artist.” With those figures, the Weeknd’s tour has now eclipsed Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which grossed $579.8 million, while also surpassing Bruno Mars’ previous record of 3.6 million tickets sold on his 2017-18’s 24K Magic World Tour. By the time the After Hours Til Dawn Tour comes to a close on September 3 in San Antonio, it will have earned close to $700 million, with around 5.5 million tickets sold. (Billboard)