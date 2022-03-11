The Weeknd Clears Up Rumors Of Fake Track List

PRPhotos.com

A fake track list of The Weeknd’s latest album was posted online and he is setting the record straight. He posted on Twitter that he loved every single artist listed but called the post “beyond fake.”

The original rumor started with a realistic looking hand written note with names like Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, and Kali Uchis assigned to specific songs. His new album, Dawn FM does feature a lot of big names such as Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, and Lil Wayne.

The Twitter account of Buzzing Pop seems to have made the original fake post and at last check, still had not taken it down.

