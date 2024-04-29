The Weeknd Donates 18 Million Loaves Of Bread To Gaza Families

Getty Images

The Weeknd has pledged an additional $2 million to support families in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund. This latest contribution aims to combat global hunger and will be utilized by the UN’s World Food Programme to produce over 18 million loaves of bread, sustaining more than 157,000 Palestinians for a month. The Weeknd previously contributed of $2.5 million to Gaza in December 2023, which facilitated the provision of four million emergency meals. The artist’s partnership with the WFP and establishment of the XO Humanitarian Fund has resulted in donations totaling $6.5 million to date, including another $2 million to support Ethiopian women and children.

