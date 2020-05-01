The Weeknd Drops ‘American Dad’ Teaser

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd is giving a glimpse of his American Dad guest spot, sharing new photos from his upcoming appearance on the TBS animated series.

One of the stills shows The Weeknd eating popcorn and watching a movie with Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), Francine Smith (Wendy Schaal) and Steve Smith (Scott Grimes). Another photo shows Roger (MacFarlane) wearing The Weeknd’s signature hairstyle while speaking to four women in a dressing room. A Starboy poster featuring Roger hangs on the wall.

A promo image for the episode has Roger replicating the cover of The Weeknd’s third album Starboy. Roger is cast in blue and rocking an afro.

TBS shared a teaser video that shows Roger performing as The Weeknd and The Weeknd eating lasagna with the Smith family.

The Weeknd will appear in Monday’s episode of American Dad. The singer co-wrote the episode, titled “A Starboy is Born,” with Joel Hurwitz. The episode will also include the premiere of a brand new Weeknd track, according to reports.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March. He has since released a deluxe edition of the album and added new bonus tracks to the deluxe version.