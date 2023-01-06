The Weeknd Drops Teaser For New Music Video

The Weeknd will be releasing a new video tomorrow (5-7). He posted a 20 second teaser clip of “Is There Someone Else?” and told fans it would be out on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn FM.

In the visual, he and a woman are holding hands as they enter a dark apartment. Images of a steamy lingerie photo shoot flash in and out. It ends abruptly as he grabs a creepily realistic mask of a human face.

Dawn FM debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Tyler, the Creator.

