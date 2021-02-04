The Weeknd Explains Meaning Behind Bandages For ‘After Hours’ Character

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has finally explained the meaning behind the bandages for his “After Hours” character. The singer songwriter told Variety, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.

He continued, “It’s all a progression and we watch the Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

Variety pointed out that “After Hours” is The Weeknd's most successful album despite the fact that he hid his face with bandages and also wore prosthetics. The Weeknd respond, “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

As for why he sometimes appears in character and sometimes as himself, he said, “Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?”

When asked if he was in character during the interview, he said, “I don't know, I'd have to ask him.”

THE WEEKND IS HITTING THE ROAD IN 2022

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has announced new dates for his “After Hours” Tour, which will start in 2022. The 104 date tour will kick off on January 14th in Vancouver and will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York before heading overseas.