The Weeknd Hints at New Music

Even though it’s been less than a year since he released After Hours, The Weeknd has already started teasing about his next project. In comparing the two, he told Variety, “If the last record is the afterhours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”

Fans will recall that while promoting the current album, he has been wearing a bloody bandage over his nose, a signature red suit, and oversized glasses, with fake, face-altering, plastic surgery.

His next big appearance is set for May 11. He’ll perform remotely on the Brit Awards.

