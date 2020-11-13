The Weeknd Is Headlining The 2021 SuperBowl LV Halftime Show

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Halftime show for Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa, Florida on February 7th. The Weeknd said in a statement, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Roc Nation and Jay Z will produce the haltime show. Jay-Z said in a statement, “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”