The Weeknd & Juice WRLD’s ‘Smile’ Gets A Music Video

“Smile,” the collaboration between The Weeknd and the late Juice WRLD, now has a music video.
The song originally premiered on Friday. The late rapper and the Weeknd appear as animated figures in the new video. The song marks the first time the pair collaborated.
Animated by KDC Visions, the visual captures the poignancy of the song’s sentiments, which yearn for a loved one to find happiness, despite the possibility that they may no longer be together.
Meanwhile, TikTok says the Weeknd’s live, interactive virtual concert that premiered August 7th pulled in more than 2 million total unique viewers. The event recorded 275,000 concurrent viewers at its peak, setting a new TikTok record, while videos that users shared with #TheWeekndEXP hashtag garnered more than 1.3 billion video views.
In addition, “The Weeknd Experience” concert raised $350,000 for the Equal Justice Initiative through the sale of a new Weeknd x TikTok capsule collection of merchandise, which was available for a limited time.
The Weeknd appeared in digital-avatar form and played hits including “Blinding Lights,” and also performed a rendition of “In Your Eyes” with special guest Doja Cat.