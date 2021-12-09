Home » R&B News » The Weeknd, Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Are Radio’s Most Played Artists Of 2021

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Are Radio’s Most Played Artists Of 2021

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The year-end numbers have been tallied and The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande were the three most-played artists on radio for 2021.

Dua Lipa has become the fourth most played artist of the year, due to her #1 song, “Levitating.”

Rounding out the top 10 are Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, 24kGoldn, Ava Max, and Drake.

According to the year-end Mediabase report, rankings represent data collected between Nov. 8, 2020 and Nov. 17, 2021.

TL;DR:

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande were the three most-played artists on radio for 2021. Dua Lipa was 4th.

Related Articles

Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Father of ‘Rust’ Armorer Says His Daughter Was Fully Trained
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Delete Twitter Accounts
Jussie Smollett Testifies That He Did Drugs And Made Out With Alleged Attacker
Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Tori Spelling, John Mulaney and More!
Why George Clooney Turned Down $35M for Day of Work