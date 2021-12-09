The Weeknd, Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Are Radio’s Most Played Artists Of 2021

PRPhotos.com

The year-end numbers have been tallied and The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande were the three most-played artists on radio for 2021.

Dua Lipa has become the fourth most played artist of the year, due to her #1 song, “Levitating.”

Rounding out the top 10 are Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, 24kGoldn, Ava Max, and Drake.

According to the year-end Mediabase report, rankings represent data collected between Nov. 8, 2020 and Nov. 17, 2021.



