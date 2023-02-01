The Weeknd Leads Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The nominees have been announced for the 2023 Juno Awards and The Weeknd leads with six nods. He’s up for artist of the year, single of the year (“Sacrifice”), album of the year, songwriter of the year, fan choice, as well as Pop album of the year.

Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae follow with five. Also of note, Nickelback, who’s nominated for best rock album, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the show and will perform.

Often referred to as Canada’s Grammy Awards, the Juno’s will be held March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.

