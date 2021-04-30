The Weeknd Leads With 16 Nods In Upcoming Billboard Music Awards

PRPhotos.com

Finalists have been announced for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. DaBaby came in 2nd with 11 nods.

Pop Smoke has 10. He, along with Juice WRLD received multiple honors, marking the first time in a decade that two of the top ten finalists received posthumous recognition.

Leading the way for women, Gabby Barrett is a first-time finalist and achieved nods in 9 categories and Megan Thee Stallion received the second-most female nods this year with 7.

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on May 23, on NBC.

