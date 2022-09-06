Home » R&B News » The Weeknd Loses Voice On Stage, Cancels Concert

The Weeknd lost his voice during a concert in Los Angeles and abruptly ended his show. in Los Angeles on Saturday night (9-3).

It happened while in the middle of belting out his single “Can't Feel My Face.” When he realized he couldn’t get the words out, he ran off the stage mid-performance.

After some moments of confusion, he came back out and took the microphone to apologize to the audience.

He said, “I don't know what just happened…but I just lost my voice. You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry.”

He explained that he didn’t want to stop the show, but he had no choice, he promised the audience they would get their money back.

He later went online to post apologies again and said the show would be rescheduled.

It is unclear if his vocal issue will affect any other dates. His tour was previously postponed twice due to the pandemic.

