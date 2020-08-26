The Weeknd Opens Up About ‘Feud’ With Usher

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has opened up about his “feud” with Usher. As previously reported, during an interview with Variety back in April, the singer said that Usher’s 2012 single “Climax” was a rip off of his song, “House of Balloons.” Usher responded by singing “Climax” a capella in a Instagram post, singing, “Can’t take it back, ni**a, we reached the climax.”

In an interview with Esquire, The Weeknd said, “It wasn’t a feud. I hit Usher up to apologize and tell him that it was misconstrued. He’s one of the reasons why I make music. Definitely. No, no, I have nothing bad to say about Usher. The sweetest, most down-to-earth guy ever.”

In the interview, The Weeknd also breaks down the meaning of his latest hit, “Blinding Lights.”

“‘Blinding Lights’ is about how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights, but nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely,” he explains.

He adds, “I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”