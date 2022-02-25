The Weeknd Postpones Major Announcement Amid Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

PRPhotos.com

After a lengthy series of tweets hyping a major announcement scheduled for yesterday (Feb. 24), The Weeknd has now postponed his news.

He posted that it was because of the current world conflict. After Russia invaded Ukraine, The Weeknd said he is praying for everyone’s safety.

It’s not known what the announcement was going to be, but earlier this year, he mentioned that his most recent album, Dawn FM is part of a trilogy. So, a lot of fans seem to think a new album is on the way.

TL;DR:

The Weeknd has now postponed his major news. After Russia invaded Ukraine, The Weeknd said he is praying for everyone’s safety. A lot of fans seem to think the announcement is about a new album.