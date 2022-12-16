The Weeknd Receives Humanitarian Award For Social Activism

The Weeknd has been named the 2022 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in honor of his commitment to charitable causes. The Canadian organization is known for their generous philanthropy and will donate $50,000 to the charity of his choice.

About that, The Weeknd said, “It’s an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

Over the past several years, The Weeknd has donated more than 8.3 million dollars to a variety of causes. Many in his home country of Canada.

In other news from The Weeknd: On Thursday (12-15) he released “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” a song from Avatar: The Way of Water.

