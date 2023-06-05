The Weeknd Reveals ‘The Idol Vol. 1’ Release Date

Over the weekend, The Weeknd revealed that The Idol Vol.1 soundtrack will be released on June 30.

He also posted the album artwork, which features his character Tedros in his full, frizzy rattail glory and wrote: “Never trust a dude with a rattail.”

The Idol, premiered on Sunday (6-4) on HBO and Max, following its recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, The Weeknd announced his newest single, “Popular,” a collaboration with Madonna and Playboi Carti, which is also part of the soundtrack.

