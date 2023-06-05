Home » R&B News » The Weeknd Reveals ‘The Idol Vol. 1’ Release Date

The Weeknd Reveals ‘The Idol Vol. 1’ Release Date

Posted on

Over the weekend, The Weeknd revealed that The Idol Vol.1 soundtrack will be released on June 30.

He also posted the album artwork, which features his character Tedros in his full, frizzy rattail glory and wrote: “Never trust a dude with a rattail.”

The Idol, premiered on Sunday (6-4) on HBO and Max, following its recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, The Weeknd announced his newest single, “Popular,” a collaboration with Madonna and Playboi Carti, which is also part of the soundtrack.

TL;DR:

The Weeknd revealed that The Idol Vol.1 soundtrack will be released on June 30. The Idol, premiered on Sunday (6-4) on HBO and Max.

Related Articles

Elliot Page Reveals He Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara
The Weeknd Teases New Single Featuring Madonna And Playboi Carti
SZA Reveals Why She Got A Brazilian Butt Lift
Pedro Pascal Reveals He Got ‘A Bit Of An Eye Infection’ After Letting Fans Put Their Thumbs In His Eyes
Nick Cannon Reveals That He Spends ‘The Most Time’ With His Daughter Onyx
Jane Fonda Reveals That She Once Saw Michael Jackson Skinny Dipping