The Weeknd Says He Forgot How To Sing While Filming The Idol

The Weeknd says he forgot “how to sing” and lost his voice while filming HBO's The Idol.

Back in September, The Weeknd apologized to a crowd full of fans, promising that they would get their money back. He said, “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

During an interview with W Magazine, the singer/actor said, “I had to take off the Weeknd outfit, put on Tedros’s wig, shoot with Jocelyn, then go back to being the Weeknd. It was tough to go from one head to another. Then, after the concert, I lost my voice. No voice came out at all. That’s never happened before.”

He continued, “My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros, a character who doesn’t know how to sing. I may be looking too deeply into this, but it was terrifying. As the Weeknd, I’ve never skipped a concert. I’ve performed with the flu. I’ll die on that stage. But there was something very complicated going on with my mind at that moment.”