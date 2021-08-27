The Weeknd Says He’s Almost Finished With New Album

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd’s new album has been a long time in the making and he says it’s almost ready.

He told Hollywood Reporter that he’s finishing the new album “right now,” and he expects it to be completed by the end of August. He hasn’t decided when he’s going to release it though. When he does, it will be his 6th album.

The Weeknd has been back and forth between working on this album as well as a new HBO TV series, which is tentatively titled The Idol and also has no launch date.

